Lakers Need to Sign Malik Beasley for Quality Depth Amid NBA Free Agency Rumors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines with a flurry of signings Friday, acquiring the services of Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Gabe Vincent, while re-signing Rui Hachimura.

To build on the momentum day one of free agency brought the team, they must bring back into the fold Malik Beasley, whose option they previously declined Thursday.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Lakers front office holds Beasley in high regard and general manager Rob Pelinka had discussions Friday evening about the 26-year-old guard returning to the team.

Beasley joined the Lakers midseason from Minnesota as part of the three-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Utah.

The former Florida State Seminole is not going to stun anyone with his stats but as a role player off the bench, he provides quality depth for a Lakers team that has had its fair share of injuries in recent years, including this past season, when both LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed stretches of time.

He played in 26 games for Los Angeles, averaging 39.5 percent from the floor, 35.7 from beyond the arc, and grabbing 3.5 rebounds.

Beasley's contract included a $16.5 million option that was far too expensive for a cap-sensitive Lakers team to digest so they made the decision to decline the option, making him a free agent.

If the guard wants to return to the team, which was on the doorstep of the NBA Finals before being ousted by the Denver Nuggets, he can. With news that Pelinka holds him in high regard and would be open to bringing him back, it would be on Beasley to decide if chasing a championship with the best player of his generation in James is worth a pay cut.

If so, Beasley must become a priority for the Lakers.

Depth behind Austin Reaves, who the team is reportedly trying desperately to make a very high-priced starting guard, will be key in ensuring there is no considerable drop in overall quality in a tight Western Conference.

Beasley is a solid if unflashy shooter who can eat up minutes and perform in a pinch. More importantly, there are no better players out there that the Lakers can realistically pickup without moving others or giving up on retaining the services of Reaves.

The strict confines of the salary cap currently restricting the team will not allow for it.

Working things out with Beasley, adding to a suddenly very solid roster and focusing on getting back to the Western Conference Finals is where Pelinka and the front office should focus its attention now.

Or, at least, once the Reaves deal is done.