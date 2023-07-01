    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 48

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIIJuly 1, 2023

    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 48

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 30: (L-R) Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov of Russia face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC Apex on June 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

      It's a quantity/quality thing.

      Though the UFC's Saturday night card at the Apex in Las Vegas isn't exactly littered with names recognizable beyond the hardcore fan set, that's not at all indicative of the value of the matches up and down the 12-bout card.

      In fact, no fewer than seven of the 24 fighters involved have rankings numbers alongside their names going in, including three fights between ranked commodities and a main event featuring seventh-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland.

      Strickland arrives while still on the rebound from consecutive losses to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier in the back half of 2022, though he did get back on the winning side of the ledger with a decision over Nassourdine Imavov in January.

      Here he'll face German veteran Abus Magomedov, who's been a pro since 2010 but didn't reach the UFC until a 19-second KO of Dustin Stoltzfus last September.

      The B/R combat team is in position to take in the action and compile a definitive list of the show's real-time winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.

    Full Card Results

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 30: (L-R) Damir Ismagulov of Russia and Grant Dawson face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC Apex on June 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

      Main Card

      Sean Strickland v Abus Magomedov

      Damir Ismagulov v Grant Dawson

      Max Griffin v Michael Morales

      Ariane Lipski v Melissa Gatto

      Ismael Bonfim v Benoit Saint Denis

      Brunno Ferreira v Nursulton Ruziboev

      Preliminary Card

      Kevin Lee v Rinat Fakhretdinov

      Joanderson Brito v Westin Wilson

      Yana Santos v Karol Rosa

      Guram Kutateladze v Elves Brener

      Ivana Petrovic v Luana Carolina

      Alexandr Romanov def. Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

