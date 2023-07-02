The 11 Best NHL Players Slated for Free Agency in 2024

0 of 11

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Let's say you're an NHL general manager.

Your plate was full from October through April with regular-season concerns, and, unless your name is Kelly McCrimmon and your office is in the Nevada desert, things didn't work out quite as well as they could have.

Then came a trip to Nashville for the draft and by the time you'd returned home and unpacked a bag, it was time to officially start wheeling and dealing with the slew of players who became free agents as of midday Sunday.

But let's face it. The pickings that are available in the 2023 UFA/RFA crop pale in comparison to the collection that'll become available exactly 365 days from today.

So go ahead and set a reminder on your wannabe executive phone for June 30, 2024, and get your best "this is the city to play in" pitch ready for the 11 players whom the B/R hockey team has determined are the best currently slated to become free agents next July 1.

They're presented here in alphabetical order and were selected based on past performances, future expectations and bona fide impacts they could make on the teams—current or new—they come to a deal with at this time next summer.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.