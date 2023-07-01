Bulls Are 76ers' Best James Harden Trade Partner amid Zach LaVine, NBA Rumors

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden opted into his $35.6 million deal with Philadelphia Thursday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, with the sole purpose of finding a trade partner. The 76ers are looking and according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Chicago Bulls may be that partner, with Zach LaVine available.

Fischer also suggested DeMar DeRozan could be available to be sent Philly's way, too.

One would be hard-pressed to find another team willing to part with players the caliber of LaVine and DeRozan, especially for a guy in Harden that is rapidly aging and did not deliver anything near what Philadelphia needed out of him in the postseason series against Boston.

Harden scored less than 20 points in five of the seven games against the Celtics, including a dismal nine in Game 7. Throw in five turnovers in three of those games and inconsistency from the floor and beyond the arc throughout the series and you have a guy who did not play at the highest level when the team who brought him in to do so needed it.

LaVine averaged 24.8 points a game, a steady 37.5 from beyond the arc, and grabbed 4.5 boards in 2022-23.

DeRozan similarly scored 24.5, was 50.4 percent from the floor and totaled 4.6 boards.

Both played right around 36 minutes a game and were relatively healthy, playing 77 and 72 games, respectively.

Any deal for Harden is unlikely to be straight-up, with the 76ers likely having to give up an additional asset to push any trade through.

In an attempt to preserve the salary cap, the team has already opted not to extend Tyrese Maxey, though reportedly remains invested in keeping him per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Would the team potentially sacrifice the future with Maxey to deal him in a package with Harden for two players like LaVine and DeRozan, who could come in and potentially help Joel Embiid get over the hump and compete for the Larry O'Brien trophy?

It is an intriguing scenario if nothing else.

The Bulls are in need of a rebuild, with uncertainty surrounding Lonzo Ball's ability to play again following a serious knee injury and a roster that has been middling, at best. Injecting a little bit of new blood in it with Maxey, and veteran experience in Harden, would at least freshen things up, even if the likelihood of immediately competing in a loaded Eastern Conference is unlikely.

LaVine has repeatedly been the subject of trade conversations in Chicago and Harden clearly wants out of Philadelphia. The two teams coming together and making a deal happen that takes both off each other's hands while still being mutually beneficial is the best-case scenario.

For the Sixers, specifically, who need to capitalize on having league MVP Embiid in his prime.