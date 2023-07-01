Herb Jones, Pelicans Agree to 4-Year, $54M Contract After Team Option Was Declined

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

After the Pelicans declined Herb Jones' team option Thursday, the organization is bringing him back on a long-term deal worth $54 million over four years, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It was the maximum contract the Pelicans could offer him, and ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported Thursday that they always planned on trying to bring him back.

Jones, 24, has been one of the league's elite perimeter defenders since entering the league after he was taken in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft. He was named to the All-Rookie second team and has become a staple in the Pelicans' starting lineup.

He's started over 90 percent of games during his two years in the league, bringing grit and intensity to a roster that has a bevy of young, offensive-minded players.

Part of a young, talented core that includes Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, Jones is now key to the Pelicans' long-term plans as they look to build towards contention. He'll be at the heart of whatever they do on the defensive end of the floor.

Not as well known for his offensive game, Jones averaged 9.8 points per game last season to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He knocked down 33.5 percent for the year but he saw a nice bit of improvement later in the season.

After the All-Star break he knocked down 44.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc on 2.3 attempts per game.

If he's able to take a decent leap offensively next season, he'd become on the of the best two-way wings in the entire league and his new deal will look like a bargain. He'll be locked in with the organization through the 2026-27 campaign.