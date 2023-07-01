Suns' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Latest Free-Agent Contracts

Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images

After acquiring Bradley Beal in a trade with the Washington Wizards earlier this month, it became clear that the Phoenix Suns would be looking to make some depth additions with the opening of free agency on Friday.

The Suns have reportedly agreed to contracts with Damion Lee, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks, Yuta Watanabe, Josh Okogie and Chimezie Metu. Both Lee and Okogie were on Phoenix's roster in 2022-23.

With these signings, the Suns are set to have 13 active players on their roster, according to Spotrac.

Here's a look at Phoenix's projected 2023-24 roster and salary.

Projected Roster and 2023-24 Salary

*estimated by Spotrac

Kevin Durant, SF: $47.6 million

Bradley Beal, SG: $46.7 million

Devin Booker, SG: $36 million

Deandre Ayton, C: $32.5 million

Cameron Payne, PG: $6.5 million

Damion Lee, SG: $2.5 million*

Keita Bates-Diop, SF: $2.4 million*

Drew Eubanks, C: $2.3 million*

Chimezie Metu, C: $2 million*

Josh Okogie, SG: $2 million*

Yuta Watanabe, SF: $2 million*

Jordan Goodwin, PG: $1.9 million partially guaranteed

Ishmail Wainwright, SF: $1.9 million club option exercised

Isaiah Todd, PF: $1.8 million

Suns Salary Cap

With new governor Mat Ishbia at the helm, the Suns were expected to spend this summer following a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals last season.

Much of that spending came in the form of acquiring Beal, and with four players set to make at least $32.5 million in 2023-24, it was clear that the remainder of the roster would be filled out with lower-level deals.

The Suns enter 2023-24 exceeding the NBA's salary cap. According to Spotrac, Phoenix's active roster cap is $188.4 million, which exceeds the second apron of $182.7 million under the new collective bargaining agreement.

If a franchise exceeds the second apron, it loses its mid-level exception.

Projected Starting Lineup

Guard: Bradley Beal

Guard: Devin Booker

Forward: Josh Okogie

Forward: Kevin Durant

Center: Deandre Ayton

There's going to be some high expectations on the likes of Booker, Beal and Durant to lead the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2023-24, but the supporting cast is also going to need to step up if the team hopes to get past teams like the Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix could very well finish toward the top of the Western Conference during the regular season, but as it found out during the 2023 postseason, the playoffs are a completely different game.