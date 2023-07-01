Canelo Álvarez to Fight Jermell Charlo Sept. 30; Had Planned to Face Brother Jermall

Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez will fight a Charlo brother, as expected.

Well, not exactly as expected.

Álvarez announced on social media Friday that he will face Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas on Sept. 30. Yet, as Salvador Rodríguez of ESPN explained, it was initially expected that the fight would be between Álvarez and Jermall Charlo, who is Jermell's brother.

Rodríguez noted Jermall Charlo said he needed more time to be ready to fight someone like Álvarez considering his last match was back in June 2021 when he defeated Juan Macias Montiel.

A showdown between Jermall and Álvarez would have been quite the matchup considering the former is 32-0 with 22 knockouts.

Yet Jermell Charlo is no pushover.

He is 35-1-1 with 19 knockouts and will enter the bout as the undisputed champion at super welterweight. Álvarez is the undisputed super middleweight champion, and Rodríguez pointed out Jermell will be moving up from 154 pounds to 168 pounds for this fight.

Jermell earned his undisputed title with a victory over Brian Castano in May 2022.

Álvarez is 59-2-2 with 39 knockouts in his illustrious career.

While his next fight won't be the one that was initially anticipated, it will still be quite the challenge for the boxing star.