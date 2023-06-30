X

NBA

    Kyrie Irving Contract with Mavs Has Fans Hyped for Full Season Alongside Luka Dončić

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 30: NBA player Kyrie Irving attends the game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings during Round 1 Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks rolled their ability to re-sign Kyrie Irving this summer when they traded for him at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

    The gamble paid off.

    Irving agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to remain with the Mavericks on Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The deal will include a player option for the 2025-26 season.

    Dallas acquired Irving in February after the All-Star forced a trade from the Nets, sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 back to Brooklyn.

    The Irving-Luka Doncic experiment proved to be a disaster for the Mavericks, who went 5-11 in games both stars played. Dallas wound up purposefully tanking to end the regular season to avoid the play-in tournament, leading to the NBA fining the organization $750,000.

    Suffice it to say there is work to be done.

    As far as Mavericks fans go, their hype for a full season of Irving and Doncic together is palpable.

    Pato⚡️ @OwnedByLuka77

    Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving next year!!!<br> <a href="https://t.co/e48jrWodRo">pic.twitter.com/e48jrWodRo</a>

    Coopz @Coopz___

    The league isn't ready for a full season of Luka and Kyrie <a href="https://t.co/gDcQSYTpFv">pic.twitter.com/gDcQSYTpFv</a>

    All Things Mavs @All_Things_Mavs

    Kyrie and Luka's deals expire at the same time. That championship window is NOW.

    SJ @SJBasketball8

    you "luka doesnt want kyrie on the team" folks in shambles <a href="https://t.co/2Pcaoo1i9a">https://t.co/2Pcaoo1i9a</a>

    👳🏼‍♂️ @ItsNotAdamAtAll

    Full season of Luka and Kyrie together will be amazing basketball.

    Others aren't so convinced.

    sreekar @sreekyshooter

    I'm glad the Kyrie saga is over and he'll remain stably employed in Dallas for the rest of his NBA career

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    No more Kyrie rumors (this summer at least) <a href="https://t.co/SYxLKO9hYv">https://t.co/SYxLKO9hYv</a> <a href="https://t.co/nVUiwvJgQd">pic.twitter.com/nVUiwvJgQd</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    When Kyrie said he was staying he left. <br>This time when he said he was looking for a new home, he stayed in Dallas. <br><br>This is one of the most confusing NBA players we've seen <a href="https://t.co/xk6xwHgaRX">pic.twitter.com/xk6xwHgaRX</a>

    Mo Dakhil @MoDakhil_NBA

    I understand why the Mavs had to do it but man I would not feel comfortable trusting Kyrie. They had to do it and still have the midlevel so that is good, let's see how they use it. <a href="https://t.co/64urk8Elg7">https://t.co/64urk8Elg7</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    "I have no idea who the Mavs were bidding against." <br><br>Ryan McDonough reacts to the Mavs' reported 3-year, $126M deal with Kyrie Irving <a href="https://t.co/n1yfki5isw">pic.twitter.com/n1yfki5isw</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Dallas had to go to 3 for 126m for Kyrie because there were at least 3 other teams ready to offer 2 for 25.

    Wildes @kevinwildes

    Grab a pen and draft a list of players you'd pair with Luka to ensure his success and tell me when you get to Kyrie once you take a break because your hand is tired.

    While few can deny Irving's talent on the floor, he's garnered a reputation for being difficult behind the scenes. Beginning with his forced exit from Cleveland in 2017, Irving has been a never-ending source of controversy. He clashed with teammates in Boston, missed most of the 2021-22 season in Brooklyn over his refusal to undergo COVID-19 vaccination and served a suspension for promoting an anti-Semitic film this past season.

    Coupled with injury issues, there's a reason a player of Irving's caliber could not find a full maximum contract on the open market.

    Dallas knew he was a distressed asset when acquiring him and will now pay nine figures to hope Irving's fourth team is the charm.