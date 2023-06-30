Georges Niang, Cavs Agree to 3-Year, $26M Contract in Free Agency

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Forward Georges Niang has agreed to a three-year, $26 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday to help kick off free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Niang, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and became one of the team's key role players over that time. He'll now make the switch over to another Eastern Conference contender.

He averaged 8.2 points per game last season to go along with 2.4 rebounds on 40.1 percent shooting from three-point range.

After being taken in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Iowa State by the Indiana Pacers, Niang has carved out a really nice role for himself after stints with the Pacers, Jazz and 76ers, earning himself the biggest deal of his career.

He now joins a young, talented squad in Cleveland with a roster that includes All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland as well as budding star Evan Mobley, among others.

Niang brings reinforcements to a forward line that needed it during the postseason, likely slotting into a backup role behind Mobley.

In their first-round loss to the New York Knicks, the Cavs struggled as Mitchell Robinson managed to bully Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the glass, making them look a bit soft inside.

While not a star, Niang will make sure to bring some of the toughness and aggressiveness that the roster needs.