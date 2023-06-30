Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Trade Chances 'Exceedingly Slim' Despite Speculation

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With a subpar first half to the season, Mets owner Steve Cohen has threatened to make New York sellers at the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1.

One player that likely won't be on the table, however, is power hitter and first baseman Pete Alonso, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal reported that the chances of the two-time All-Star being moved are "exceedingly slim" despite him having the best trade value of anyone on the roster. He has no trade protection in his current deal and is under club control through 2024.

New York Post's Jon Heyman had a similar report, going out and saying that it's highly unlikely that the Mets decided to trade Alonso or some of the other big pieces. Star pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander both have no-trade clauses in their deals so they're also not likely going anywhere.

Beloved by the fanbase as one of the organization's home-grown players, Alonso being dealt would be a huge blow to an already frustrated and let down group of fans that had high expectations for the season.

They would be giving away one of their best hopes for contention in the coming seasons and one of their most consistent players from this campaign.

An extension for the superstar could help soothe things over during a really rough time, per Rosenthal.

Alonso, 28, isn't having the best season of his career but continues to prove that he's one of the biggest bats in the game. He is hitting .221/.312/.515 with 24 homers to go along with 55 RBI in 73 games.

His 24 home runs is third in the entire league, trailing only the Angels' Shohei Ohtani (29) and Atlanta's Matt Olson (26).

He has hit at least 37 homers every season that he's been in the majors with the exception of one—the shortened 2020 campaign.

Alonso's production at the plate hasn't been enough to salvage a Mets' season that came with such high expectations.

After winning 101 games last year, New York is currently nine games under .500 and are in fourth place in the National League East, a huge disappointment for the team with the highest payroll in all of MLB.