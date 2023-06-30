Deion Sanders Puts Colorado in 'Lose-Lose' Situation, Anonymous Pac-12 Coach Says

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

At least one other Pac-12 coach believes Colorado is in trouble with new head coach Deion Sanders even if the team makes a drastic turnaround.

"It feels like a lose-lose for Colorado with Prime," the coach said, per Barkley Truax of On3. "Either he's gonna be really good really fast and leave for another gig, which, looking at that roster doesn't seem possible. The alternative is that they're gonna be bad, and they'll end up firing him in a big circus."

"Jackson State was so good because they could get FBS-level guys and beat on FCS rosters. That won't happen here. They're not a good roster right now. How does he handle losing big? We haven't seen that."

To say this has been an offseason of significant change for the Buffaloes would be quite the understatement.

As Truax explained, Sanders brought in 50 players and lost 58. That type of roster turnover is unprecedented in college football, even with looser rules and restrictions regarding player movement and transfers.

But it might have been needed to compete in the Pac-12 considering Colorado was an ugly 1-11 last season and has won more than five games once since 2007.

If nothing else, Sanders will put the team firmly under the spotlight. And the program would surely be thrilled with a quick turnaround, even if other teams would then be interested in hiring Sanders down the line.