Report: Christian Pulisic Agrees to AC Milan Contract Ahead of Potential Transfer

Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

U.S. men's national team captain Christian Pulisic has an agreement "in principle" to leave Chelsea for a long-term deal with AC Milan in Italy's Serie A league, per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

The deal is not complete, as the teams are currently negotiating a transfer fee, but Carlisle reported Pulisic is "willing to take a substantial pay cut" to complete the transaction.

Pulisic has 12 months remaining on his contract with Chelsea. He earned the highest transfer fee for an American soccer player in history when he signed with the club for $73.1 million (£58m) in January 2019.

Chelsea is looking to clear out some salary. The club has spent about $742 million (£585m) on new players since its purchase by American businessman Todd Boehly and his consortium last year, ESPN's Mark Ogden reported.

Italian sports news site Tuttomercatoweb first reported the news of Pulisic's deal, per Carlisle.

Pulisic has also been connected with potential trades to Serie A's Juventus and Napoli, the Premier League's Manchester United and Newcastle United, and La Liga's Atletico Madrid, per ESPN.

The USMNT winger made 98 Premier League appearances in four seasons with Chelsea, during which he recorded nine assists and scored 20 goals.

Chelsea wants to receive a $27.3 million (€25 million) transfer fee for Pulisic, while Milan would prefer a price of around $16 million to $20 million (€15m-€18m), per Carlisle.

The two clubs recently completed a deal for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who went from Chelsea to Milan on a four-year deal for a transfer fee of around $19 million (£15m) "plus add-ons," according to The Athletic.

Milan is looking to bolster its roster after the news that star midfielder Sandro Tonali will depart for Newcastle broke earlier this week. The club is also reportedly interested in acquiring USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah, who currently plays for Valencia in Spain's La Liga, per The Athletic's James Horncastle.

Musah and Pulisic could potentially join USMNT teammate Timothy Weah in Serie A. Winger Timothy Weah recently signed a five-year deal with Juventus.

Pulisic's last few seasons at Stamford Bridge have been plagued by injuries that caused him to miss months of play at a time, including a torn abductor muscle in 2020 and an ankle injury in 2021. Most recently, Pulisic missed ten matches after suffering a knee injury in January.

He will hope for a reset, and a healthy season, if Chelsea and Milan are able to finalize this deal.