Kyle Kuzma Rumors: 'Good Amount of Chatter' SF Signs New Wizards Contract in FA

G Fiume/Getty Images

Forward Kyle Kuzma might be back for a third season in Washington despite declining his $13 million player option for next season.

There is a "good amount of chatter" surrounding the Wizards signing Kuzma in free agency, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Friday.

Kuzma turned down his $13 million player option earlier this month after averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game for the Wizards in 2022-23. He told reporters in April that staying in Washington was "100 percent an option" for him, per ESPN.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also reported rumors of Washington's interest in re-signing Kuzma Friday.

Kuzma had previously been connected to the Utah Jazz, but the Jazz just filled that hole in their roster by trading with the Atlanta Hawks for power forward John Collins.

The Collins trade "has led league figures to pinpoint Kuzma re-signing with the Wizards after rumblings about interest from Sacramento," Fischer wrote.

Kuzma is looking to be paid "well above the mid-level exception" next season, per Fischer. Salary cap restraints, combined with new restrictions on how teams above the luxury tax line can use the mid-level exception, could limit the number of destinations Kuzma where could expect to receive that kind of pay.

Kuzma could also be interested in returning to a team where he just had the best season of his career.

Considering that Kuzma's shooting percentages stayed relatively stable as his shot volume and point production climbed, it seems viable he could put up 20-plus points per game again in 2023-24. Kuzma shot 44.8 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from behind the arc in four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, compared to 44.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point line during his breakout season with the Wizards.

"I've had a great time here," Kuzma said of Washington in April. "I've developed my game significantly here, and there's good people here. I'd be a fool to say it's not an option for me."

After parting ways with two starters in Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis, the Wizards might need more than just Kuzma's offensive production next year. Retaining him could offer a steady veteran presence for a team undergoing a significant roster overhaul.