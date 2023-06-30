Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: 76ers-Blazers Deal Seen as a 'Low-Odds Proposition'

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

A trade involving Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard heading to the Philadelphia 76ers appears to be a "low-odds proposition."

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported the latest amid news that the 76ers are exploring trades for star guard James Harden.

"Damian Lillard's name has been top of mind for many Sixers fans even prior to Harden's proposed departure, and the possibility of Harden leaving seems to have opened the door for another high-usage guard to step into his place. And while sources indicated a trade for Lillard was a low-odds proposition contingent on multiple factors, they would not rule out the possibility in the hours before free agency opens."

Lillard has played all 11 of his NBA seasons with the Blazers and just averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game.

Lillard has been heavily connected to the Miami Heat, who would seem to have the upper hand on acquiring him if he does in fact leave Portland.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that Lillard has "serious interest" in joining the Heat. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson also reported that Miami has "decided to wait patiently" on Lillard as well.

The Blazers front office met with Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin recently, and general manager Joe Cronin said that they had "great dialogue" and remained committed to building a winner around the seven-time All-NBA player, per the Oregonian'sBill Oram.

Lillard, who has two years left on his contract, has not issued an official trade request, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. He also noted that Lillard will at least wait out the free agency period to see how the Blazers improve the roster.

So for now, at least, Lillard will remain a Blazer as Portland looks to better its roster in hopes of breaking the team's two-year stretch outside the playoffs.