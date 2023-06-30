76ers Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Not Expected to Get Contract Extension This Offseason

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Philadelphia 76ers weigh where to trade James Harden, they reportedly will not be giving Tyrese Maxey a contract extension this offseason.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Eastern Conference team does not plan to offer the guard an extension to maintain more flexibility.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported the same, noting "this is not viewed as a condemnation of Maxey or a reflection of how the team values him, with the team continuing to view Maxey as a long-term core piece. The lack of an extension would come down to the flexibility Philadelphia can maintain by holding off on a deal, potentially clearing a pathway to another max slot next summer."

Philadelphia already exercised club options on his current deal for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, meaning he is scheduled for restricted free agency after the upcoming campaign.

As Neubeck explained, this is all about next offseason for the 76ers.

Tobias Harris' $39 million expiring contract will be off the books by then, as could Harden even if the team ultimately doesn't trade him after he opted into the final season of his contract. If Philadelphia does move Harden for a package that largely features draft picks instead of pricey veterans, it could have even more cap space next offseason.

Extending Maxey at this point would cut into that cap space at a time when the immediate direction of the team isn't clear until the Harden situation comes to a conclusion.

But keeping the University of Kentucky product around beyond just one more season would likely be wise for the 76ers.

After all, he is coming off a breakout season that saw him average 20.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and a blistering 43.4 percent from three-point range.

His versatility allowed him to either start or be a scoring spark who can anchor the second unit, and he is just 22 years old.

Maxey was a bright spot in the playoffs as well and averaged 20.5 points per game behind 40.0 percent shooting from deep. That outside shooting plays well with Embiid because it allows him to take advantage of the spacing that comes when opposing defenses double team the league MVP on the block.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he takes yet another step forward during the upcoming season, especially with a bigger role if Harden is eventually moved. That might make him all the more expensive next offseason, but the 76ers are reportedly looking to maintain their flexibility for the time being.