Report: NBA Competition Committee to Vote on Flopping Penalty, Challenge Rule Changes

The NBA might make another effort this offseason to curb flopping in the game.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA Board of Governors will vote on a rule that would penalize a flopping player's team by awarding the opponent with a technical free throw when it convenes on July 11.

Another potential rule change that will be considered for the 2023-24 season is awarding a coach with a second challenge if his first one is successful.

