    Report: NBA Competition Committee to Vote on Flopping Penalty, Challenge Rule Changes

    June 30, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 13: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics loses the ball during a game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on February 13, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    The NBA might make another effort this offseason to curb flopping in the game.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA Board of Governors will vote on a rule that would penalize a flopping player's team by awarding the opponent with a technical free throw when it convenes on July 11.

    Another potential rule change that will be considered for the 2023-24 season is awarding a coach with a second challenge if his first one is successful.

