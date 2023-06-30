NFL Draft Expert Todd McShay Reportedly Among ESPN Layoffs

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay was reportedly included in the latest round of ESPN layoffs.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, McShay is among the roughly 20 on-air personalities being let go in the network's attempt to save money.

The layoffs come in the wake of Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger announcing in February a massive corporate restructuring that includes cutting 7,000 jobs in an attempt to save $5.5 billion.

Iger's announcement came as the company made $23.5 billion in revenue and had a net income of $1.28 billion during the fiscal first quarter. ESPN has been under the Disney umbrella since 1995 when Disney merged with Capital Cities/ABC.

Marchand reported on March 20 that ESPN's next round of layoffs would have "no sacred cows," with everyone from top on-air talent to high-ranking corporate executives potentially being let go.

The layoffs began in late-April with several behind-the-scenes workers being let go by the network.

McShay joined ESPN as a draft and college football analyst in 2006. He previously worked for "The War Room" scouting publication from 1999 to 2006.

During his tenure at ESPN, McShay was regularly featured on the network's television coverage for the draft. He also contributed to SportsCenter, NFL Live and College Football Live.

McShay was also used as a sideline reporter during the college football season. He had been working with Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge for the Saturday night primetime games since 2020.