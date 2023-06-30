X

NBA

    Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Targeted for Return on 2-Year, $40M Contract

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass the ball in front of Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    D'Angelo Russell's dismal playoff performance will reportedly not hinder his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Russell and the Lakers are likely to agree to a two-year, $40 million contract when free agency begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET. The second year of Russell's pact might reportedly be a team option or non-guaranteed.

