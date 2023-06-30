Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Targeted for Return on 2-Year, $40M Contract

Harry How/Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell's dismal playoff performance will reportedly not hinder his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Russell and the Lakers are likely to agree to a two-year, $40 million contract when free agency begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET. The second year of Russell's pact might reportedly be a team option or non-guaranteed.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

