Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: 'Several Teams' Monitoring Bucks Star as Contract Looms

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

While most of the attention in the NBA right now is on the start of free agency, Giannis Antetokounmpo's potentially uncertain future with the Milwaukee Bucks has teams keeping a close eye on the situation.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, "several teams" are monitoring things with the two-time NBA MVP, who is eligible to sign an extension later this offseason.

In the aftermath of Milwaukee's first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today it's "unlikely" Antetokounmpo signs an extension this offseason.

There are a few reasons Antetokounmpo, who is eligible to sign a new deal on Sept. 22, may want to keep his options open. First, he's got two more guaranteed years left on his current deal plus a $51.9 million player option for 2025-26.

The most Antetokounmpo can sign for this offseason is three years and $173 million. He could also opt to sign a two-year, $118.6 million extension.

Second, and perhaps more important, there's a lot of uncertainty about the future of the Bucks. NBA insider Marc Stein noted they are in a "promising position" to retain key free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

Middleton will turn 32 on Aug. 12 and was limited to 33 games last season due to injuries. Lopez is 35 years old and just one year removed from playing 13 games due to a back injury.

Bucks co-governor Marc Lasry, who has been with the franchise since 2014, sold his remaining 25 percent stake in the club to Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

It's unclear how willing the Bucks are going to be to spend into the luxury tax to built and keep a competitive roster together with the Haslams in the fold alongside co-governors Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan.

Milwaukee's not currently in the tax for next season, though that would change if Middleton and Lopez return. Even if they don't sign new deals, the Bucks are going to have to make moves this offseason with just six players currently under contract.

Those six players are making $115.2 million in 2023-24. The tax threshold for next season is $165 million.

There's no indication at all that Antetokounmpo is going to be available in a trade this offseason. It's more likely he will see how the upcoming season goes with the Bucks and potentially make a decision about his future next offseason.

Regardless of when Antetokounmpo makes his choice, all 29 teams outside of Milwaukee will be paying attention if there's a chance to trade for him. The 28-year-old is arguably the best all-around player in the NBA. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points per game last season.