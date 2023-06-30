NBA Rumors: James Harden Had 'Serious Interest' in Suns Before Bradley Beal Trade

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reportedly had his eyes on a move to the Phoenix Suns prior to their acquisition of Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Harden had "serious interest" in getting traded to the Suns for multiple reasons, including the fact that he attended Arizona State University, owns a house in Phoenix and considers it his "third home of sorts."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thursday that Harden planned to opt into the final year of his contract and work with the 76ers to find a trade destination.

