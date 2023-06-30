NBA Rumors: Paul George Not Being Offered in James Harden Trade Package by Clippers

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

As the Los Angeles Clippers put together potential trade packages in an attempt to acquire James Harden, one player who won't be offered to the Philadelphia 76ers is Paul George.

On Friday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained the Clippers would want to create a Big Three with George and Kawhi Leonard if they make a move for Harden.

"I also think the Clippers are looking to create a Big Three," Windhorst said. "Paul George is not being offered in any sort of James Harden package to my knowledge."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Harden and the Sixers will work together to a find a trade after the 10-time All-Star opted in to his $35.6 million salary for next season.

