WNBA All-Star Game 2023 Reserves Revealed Ahead of Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson Draft

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu headline the list of 2023 WNBA All-Star reserves, which were announced Saturday.

The 12 players joined the 10 All-Star starters announced last week.

2023 WNBA All-Stars

Starters

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty (ASG captain)

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (ASG captain)

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Reserves

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Cheyenne Parker, Atlanta Dream

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Courtney Vandersloot, New York Liberty

To say Thomas was snubbed was a bit of a stretch because the Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston and Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, who finished fifth and sixth in the frontcourt voting, both had strong candidacies themselves.

But the 6'2" forward was the most glaring omission when the starters were announced.

Thomas is averaging 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists with three triple-doubles already through 16 games.

Many expected the Sun to take a step backward in 2023 after trading Jonquel Jones to the Liberty, and they're instead second in the WNBA at 12-4 thanks in large part to Thomas' contributions.

Collier is coming off back-to-back 30-point outings over the Seattle Storm, which lifted her scoring average to 22.4 points per game. In her first full season back following her pregnancy, the Lynx star is shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc as well.

Minnesota lost a franchise icon with the retirement of Sylvia Fowles, and her departure meant the team could reset a bit and build for the future in 2023. Regardless of whether they make the playoffs, the Lynx know they have another foundational cornerstone in Collier.

Elsewhere, Elena Delle Donne earned her seventh All-Star nod after putting up 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game to this point in the season. The Washington Mystics star is also shooting 50 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

As expected, the WNBA's two superteams are well-represented in the All-Star player pool. Ionescu and teammate Courtney Vandersloot joined Breanna Stewart on Saturday. Kelsey Plum, meanwhile, rounds out a Las Vegas Aces contingent that included A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

As the All-Star captains, Stewart and A'ja Wilson will select their respective squads on July 8, one week before the All-Star Game on July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Sin City will host the Three-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge on July 14. The participants for both events will be revealed at a later date.