NHL Trade Rumors: Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Continues to Draw Interest from Devils

The New Jersey Devils could use an upgrade in the crease heading into the 2023-24 season, and the franchise is interested in acquiring Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun wrote:

"They know what he would mean to them as far as an upgrade. But I don't believe they're interested in paying a big price for him because they're also comfortable just running it back in goal (minus MacKenzie Blackwood, who was traded to San Jose on Tuesday). I'm not convinced Winnipeg has a lot of traction yet on the Hellebuyck trade front, even though we're talking about a Vezina Trophy finalist again this year."

The Devils enter the 2023-24 campaign with Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid as their top two goaltenders. Jonathan Bernier will become a free agent this summer and Nico Daws will return to the American Hockey League.

Vanecek, who was acquired by the Devils in a trade with the Washington Capitals last summer, had a solid 2022-23 season, posting a 33-11-4 record, 2.45 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 52 games (48 starts).

However, he had an unsettling postseason, going 1-3 in seven appearances with an .825 save percentage.

Schmid, meanwhile, appeared in 18 games (14 starts) for the Devils last season, posting a 9-5-2 record, 2.13 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and one shutout. The 23-year-old ended up starting more postseason games than Vanecek, going 4-4 with a .921 save percentage and two shutouts in nine appearances.

Led by Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, the Devils finished the 2022-23 campaign second in the Metropolitan Division with a 52-22-8 record and 112 points before falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It marked their best finish to a season since the 2011-12 campaign, when they finished fourth in the Atlantic Division before falling to the Los Angeles Kings in the Stanley Cup Finals.

If New Jersey hopes to make a deeper run in 2023-24, bringing in another goaltender this summer should be a priority.

Hellebuyck, the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy winner, is coming off a solid 2022-23 campaign in which he posted a 37-25-2 record, 2.49 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and four shutouts in 64 games (all starts).

The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract worth $6.2 million and it remains to be seen if he would be interested in signing an extension with Winnipeg. He's reportedly interested in a long-term deal with the Devils, but the price tag could end up being too high as he's believed to want around $9.5 million per year on his next contract.