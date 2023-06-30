Buying or Selling Latest NBA Rumors

1 of 5

The Pacers are one of only five NBA teams that project to have $30 million or more in cap space this summer. With a backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin and a frontcourt of Myles Turner and No. 8 overall pick Jarace Walker, Indiana's primary need in free agency is on the wing.

Max Strus, a 6'5" guard/forward, is almost certainly going to be too expensive for the Miami Heat to retain given their financial situation. The 27-year-old was a big part of Miami's run to the Finals and looks like he could get the full non taxpayer mid-level exception of $12.4 million.

According to Marc Stein, the Pacers could actually offer him more.

As Stein wrote on his Substack, "The Indiana Pacers, who are projected to have more than $30 million in salary-cap space, are strongly weighing a three-year offer for Strus in the $48 million range."

For a player who's earned a total of $3.9 million since he came into the league as an undrafted free agent, Strus couldn't sign this deal fast enough.

Getting $46 million after melting down in the NBA Finals (5.8 points on 23.3 percent shooting overall, 18.8 percent from three) is a payday Strus simply can't pass up, and one no other team is likely to give him.

The Pacers are in good financial shape moving forward, so this isn't going to cripple their books. Strus is a good potential starter between the core pieces of this franchise, keeping the floor spread while giving strong effort on defense.

This is probably going to end up as an overpay, although Indiana isn't going to spend their cap space on James Harden, Kyrie Irving or any of the other top free agents (unless Khris Middleton shows interest).

Strus and the Pacers look like a sure thing.

Buy or Sell: Buy. No other team is giving Strus more than the mid-level exception. Expect him to sign with the Pacers.