Austin Reaves Rumors: Lakers Labeled 'Automatic' Certainty to Match Offer Sheets

Restricted free agent Austin Reaves is considered an "automatic match" by the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

While Lakers are limited in how much they can offer Reaves themselves because of the Arenas rule, they're allowed to match any offer sheet that he signs with another team. Stein noted he can sign for almost $100 million over four years elsewhere.

