    Austin Reaves Rumors: Lakers Labeled 'Automatic' Certainty to Match Offer Sheets

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 26: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 26, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Restricted free agent Austin Reaves is considered an "automatic match" by the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

    While Lakers are limited in how much they can offer Reaves themselves because of the Arenas rule, they're allowed to match any offer sheet that he signs with another team. Stein noted he can sign for almost $100 million over four years elsewhere.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

