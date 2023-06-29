Sting Comments After Scary Dive Through Tables from Top of Ladder on AEW Dynamite

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Sting has taken a beating this week between his six-man tag match at Forbidden Door and tornado tag match on AEW Dynamite, but he seems happy to still have a chance to compete in the ring.

After Wednesday's show went off the air, Sting cut a promo for the crowd saying he busted up his mouth doing a dive off a ladder set up inside the ring to the outside through two table that Sammy Guevara was laid out on.

"I'm gonna have a bunch of stitches and my lip, and a tooth that seems halfway knocked out, and it was worth it to be right here. Thank you to Tony Khan for allowing me to do this," he said (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of RingsideNews.com).

Sting's dive appeared to come up a little short of the target. It seemed like his body hit more of the edge of the table than Guevara's body, and he immediately put his hand up to his mouth to check it (starts at 2:25 mark).

Sting and Darby Allin teamed up against Guevara and Chris Jericho in a tornado tag match that was the main event of Dynamite. The Icon got the win for his team when Jericho submitted to the Scorpion Death Lock.

This was the second high-profile match for Sting in three days. He teamed up with Allin and Tetsuya Naito to defeat Jericho, Guevara and Minoru Suzuki at Sunday's pay-per-view.

There was concern coming out of the six-man tag that Sting may have suffered an injury at one point because he missed a spot when he was supposed to move out of the way of a 630 from Guevara, but didn't and went through a table.

Presumably, everything came back okay after Forbidden Door since Sting was allowed to compete on Dynamite. He made it through the match, albeit with what sounds like a tooth that will need to be repaired.

This was Sting's third match in June after he didn't wrestle in either of the previous two months. The 64-year-old has talked about retiring, but hasn't settled on a potential date for his final match.

