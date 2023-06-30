MLS All-Star Game 2023: Full Details on Fan Voting for Captain Spot on Roster

Jose L. Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

With the rosters set, fans still have one more job ahead of the 2023 MLS All-Star Game at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

You can vote on who gets to wear the armband through the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote Presented By Captain Morgan. Whereas fans made their voices heard on Twitter for the 2022 All-Star captain vote, they can vote here on the league's official site.

Here are the candidates:

2023 MLS All-Star Captain Finalists

Luciano Acosta, midfielder (FC Cincinnati)

Christian Benteke, forward (D.C. United)

Roman Bürki, goalkeeper (St. Louis City FC)

Walker Zimmerman, defender (Nashville SC)

Christian Benteke will be the hometown favorite. The veteran striker has eight goals and three assists through 19 matches, with D.C. United presently occupying the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Luciano Acosta is the midfield anchor for what has been the best team in MLS so far. FC Cincinnati is first in the Supporters' Shield standings, and Acosta is a big reason why with his nine goals and four assists.

Walker Zimmerman, meanwhile, has helped Nashville get off to a 10-5-5 start, putting the club in third place in the Eastern Conference. With Zimmerman defending, Nashville has allowed the fewest goals (16) in the MLS.

Roman Bürki has saved a league-high 76 shots in goal for St. Louis City FC, which has allowed the second-most shots (101) in the league. Bürki has kept four clean sheets and maintained a 76 percent save rate.

To celebrate the All-Star Game being staged in the nation's capital, MLS collaborated with local artist MasPaz to design a unique look for the captain's armband. The design will be reflective of the area.

The MLS All-Stars will play Arsenal on July 19, a return to what's become the usual format after the league's best were pitted against an All-Star squad from Mexico's Liga MX in 2021 and 2022.

Players from MLS and Arsenal will also compete in a Skills Challenge on July 18.