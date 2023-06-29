Michael Jordan Dream Team Podium Jacket Sells for $1.5M at Auction

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Jordan's last NBA game was more than two decades ago, but his memorabilia is still worth quite a lot of money.

Millions, in fact, depending on the item.

As Darren Rovell of Action Network shared, the jacket he wore on the podium at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 sold through Sotheby's for $1.5 million:

Jordan has a brand deal with Nike and famously used the United States flag to cover the Reebok logo that was on the jacket.

He was the most prominent player on the 1992 Dream Team at those Games that was arguably the best squad assembled in basketball history. The team, which featured 11 Hall of Fame players, went 8-0 and was never truly threatened in a single game.

The Americans defeated Croatia 117-85 in the gold-medal game, and Jordan led the way with 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting.