Haynes: Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle to Sign Mavericks Contract Offer Sheet

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle may be heading to Dallas.

Thybulle and the Mavericks reportedly agreed to terms on an offer sheet Wednesday, according to B/R's Chris Haynes.

The Portland Trail Blazers will have the chance to match that offer and retain him.

Thybulle, 26, spent parts of his first four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Blazers last year in a multi-team deal. He played well in a 22-game audition, averaging 7.4 points and 1.7 steals in 27.7 minutes per game while shooting 38.8 percent form three.

He started all 22 games.

The biggest knock on Thybulle during his Philly days was his invisibility on offense given an inconsistent perimeter shot that sat at 32.5 percent during his Sixers tenure and a pretty weak handle when asked to put the ball on the floor. There was never any doubting his defensive impact, but his struggles on offense allowed teams to help off of him, especially during the playoffs.

While Thybulle wasn't playing with a full-strength Blazers side, as the team played out the string on a disappointing season, he still acquitted himself well during his brief tenure. Dallas clearly saw enough to prioritize signing him.

Thybulle gives the team a nice defensive option on the wing, and if he can ever get his perimeter shot to fall consistently, he'll be a fantastic 3-and-D option.

There's no doubt that the Mavs can score the basketball with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving leading the charge. But the team's defense has been a persistent issue and it came to a head last season. Adding a defensive playmaker like Thybulle on the wing is a great move for Dallas, filling a big need.