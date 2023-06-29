Celtics Rumors: Playing Fact or Fiction with Latest Buzz Ahead of NBA Free AgencyJune 29, 2023
Celtics Rumors: Playing Fact or Fiction with Latest Buzz Ahead of NBA Free Agency
The Boston Celtics spent this past season booking their third trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in four years.
However, since only one of those trips delivered an NBA Finals ticket and none yielded a championship celebration, the Shamrocks seemed quietly in need of a shakeup.
And shake things up they have. Boston didn't wait for the upcoming free agency to deliver this summer's first stunner, as it participated in a three-team trade that brought in Kristaps Porziņģis and sent out Marcus Smart.
What other directions could the Celtics take this offseason? Let's hit the rumor mill and fire up a round of fact or fiction to help find out.
Grant Williams Could Stick Around?
The Rumor: Grant Williams and the Celtics "will talk about a deal" before he heads to the open market, per Heavy.com's Sean Deveney.
The Verdict: Fiction.
While restricted free agency can often be a thorny, uncomfortable process, things grew uncomfortable between Williams and Boston long before his rookie contract winded down.
The Celtics had trouble finding him floor time this past season, while Robert Williams III was going through his latest round of injury issues and before Porziņģis came to town. How could they possibly find Williams minutes and money in a frontcourt that's already sufficiently stocked with the aforementioned bigs and Al Horford?
It's simple: They can't. The 24-year-old felt such a minutes crunch this past season that he was, at times, squeezed out of the rotation entirely.
When Boston finally went back to him late in the postseason, he looked (understandably) out of rhythm. In his final three outings, he averaged just 3.3 points in 21.7 minutes while shooting 2-of-11 from the field (2-of-10 from three).
It's time for both parties to move on, whether that's through a sign-and-trade or simply by Williams signing an offer sheet the Celtics decline to match.
Jazz Eyeing Grant Williams?
The Rumor: The Utah Jazz have been "linked" to Grant Williams, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.
The Verdict: Mostly fiction.
With Williams seemingly on his way out of Boston, the next step in his free-agency discourse is identifying a realistic landing spot. You could talk yourself into Salt Lake City as an option.
The Jazz are one of the few teams that have money to spend and might entertain some win-now thoughts. That alone is reason to look at Williams, who was drafted in 2019 by Danny Ainge, who's now running the front office in Utah.
But how would the Jazz find the 24-year-old any floor time? They came into the offseason with a void in between Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, but they've addressed the spot twice now, first by drafting Taylor Hendricks ninth overall and then by acquiring John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks.
While it's possible Utah might just be in the talent-acquisition phase of its rebuild, that would be a ton of resources to throw at the power forward spot. Calling it an impossibility feels like a bridge too far, but Williams joining the Jazz feels only a touch more realistic than re-signing with the Celtics.
Cheap Wings on the Radar?
The Rumor: Keita Bates-Diop and Javonte Green are rumored targets of the Celtics, per Heavy.com's Sean Deveney.
The Verdict: Fact.
In the modern NBA, it's almost a given that every win-now team could use more wings.
In the modern NBA economy, it's a fact that clubs need all the cost-controlled, bargain ballers they can find.
So, no, it isn't the least bit surprising that depth pieces like Bates-Diop and Green, who spent his first NBA season-plus in Boston, are on the radar. In fact, the Celtics might prioritize these players more than most, since the franchise is likely using free agency to only fill minor, niche roles on the second unit.
Green is a dogged defender who'd get interesting in a hurry if he ever found a quantity-plus-quality outside shot. Bates-Diop is more of your classic jack of all trades, master of none. These aren't landscape-shifting talents by any means, but each could bulk up a wing rotation, and Boston quietly needs more wings behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.