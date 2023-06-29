Celtics Rumors: Playing Fact or Fiction with Latest Buzz Ahead of NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics spent this past season booking their third trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in four years.



However, since only one of those trips delivered an NBA Finals ticket and none yielded a championship celebration, the Shamrocks seemed quietly in need of a shakeup.



And shake things up they have. Boston didn't wait for the upcoming free agency to deliver this summer's first stunner, as it participated in a three-team trade that brought in Kristaps Porziņģis and sent out Marcus Smart.



What other directions could the Celtics take this offseason? Let's hit the rumor mill and fire up a round of fact or fiction to help find out.

