X

    USMNT Impresses Twitter with Goal Eruption vs. St. Kitts and Nevis in 2023 Gold Cup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2023

    ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 28: Jesús Ferreira #9 of the United States celebrates scoring with Djordje Mihailovic #14 during the second half of a Group A match of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup against Saint Kitts and Nevis at CITYPARK on June 28, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    That went about as expected.

    The United States beat up on Saint Kitts and Nevis in Gold Cup group play on Wednesday, winning 6-0 behind Jesús Ferreira's hat trick.

    U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT

    It only took 20 caps for <a href="https://twitter.com/Jesusfcd27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jesusfcd27</a> to get double-digit goals 😳 <br><br>The fastest in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> history.<br><br>🎥 » <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a> <a href="https://t.co/rpeZdD9O9S">pic.twitter.com/rpeZdD9O9S</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Jesús "Hat trick" Ferreira 🫡🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/AM8MbHDCa9">pic.twitter.com/AM8MbHDCa9</a>

    Djordje Mihailovic added a brace, while Bryan Reynolds contributed an absolute rocket for the USMNT:

    U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/DjoMihailovic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjoMihailovic</a> gets us started 😤<br><br>🎥 » <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/qJ3yRfTlOj">pic.twitter.com/qJ3yRfTlOj</a>

    U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT

    🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀<br><br>🎥 » <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/JnwG2XkHY8">pic.twitter.com/JnwG2XkHY8</a>

    This was the result the USMNT expected and should have achieved, even with the C team in action. The United States probably could have doubled its advantage with more clinical finishing.

    But USMNT Twitter was generally happy with the goal barrage:

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    The beauty of Jesus Ferreira is he can play 10 or 9... or 11.<br>Continues to score for club/country, and yeah he is 22.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    I firmly believe Jesus Ferreira can dish out double digit goals and assist in a Top 10 League. <br><br>Not a 9 for me, but sooooooo dangerous. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutbolAmericas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutbolAmericas</a>

    John Muller @johnspacemuller

    Nobody has scored more non-penalty goals in the last season and a half of MLS than Jesus Ferreira, who turns out to be pretty good at scoring goals

    Larry Henry Jr @lhenry019

    Really great to see from Djordje Mihailovic tonight, who finishes with two goals and two assists. Lively on the ball, smart passes, confident finish for the first goal as well. Hopefully stays in starting lineup going forward this tournament. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/hZLCeqwanL">pic.twitter.com/hZLCeqwanL</a>

    Stephen Meyer @StephenMeyerRDC

    Can't take much of anything other than enjoyment out of a match like this. But Reynolds, Neal, &amp; Mihailovic have a lot of skills the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> needs better depth with. They jump off the screen.

    Curtis Murry ⚽🇺🇸 @Jadentheman1

    I hope Mihailovic features more for Alkmaar next season. He has the quality

    Tim Chase @Tim_Chase7

    Good result for the boys. Keep this momentum for the later stages 🇺🇸<br><br>Let's keep it in perspective as well, though. With all due respect this is a very low level opponent<br><br>Mihailovic, Reynolds, &amp; Sands were standouts imo. They had a point to prove <a href="https://t.co/m6bOPAiCZz">https://t.co/m6bOPAiCZz</a>

    Brian Sciaretta @BrianSciaretta

    6-0 FT <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a><br>- is this enough to win the GD race vs Jamaica? Not sure. They could have done more<br>- Ferreira, Reynolds, Djordje did their part<br>- Zendejas &amp; Sonora did not<br>- the effort was fine<br>- big shoutout to SK&amp;N GK Julani Archibald. He made some great saves until the end

    Saint Kitts and Nevis has a population of about 47,600. To put that in perspective, St. Louis' CityPark, where the game was played, by itself can house 22,423 spectators.

    The small Caribbean country is also appearing in its first Gold Cup, while the United States has established itself in recent years at the preeminent Concacaf power.

    So, no, this wasn't a fair fight. It was a tough night on multiple levels for Saint Kitts and Nevis, however:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OUCH 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/CeldlJX8sZ">pic.twitter.com/CeldlJX8sZ</a>

    USMNT Impresses Twitter with Goal Eruption vs. St. Kitts and Nevis in 2023 Gold Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The United States now sits atop Group A on four points, currently ahead of Jamaica on goal differential (6-3). To win the group, the Americans will likely have to beat Trinidad and Tobago by a substantial margin, with Jamaica finishing its group stage against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

    The USMNT will take on Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Jamaica will face Saint Kitts and Nevis at that same date and time.