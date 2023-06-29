USMNT Impresses Twitter with Goal Eruption vs. St. Kitts and Nevis in 2023 Gold Cup

USMNT Impresses Twitter with Goal Eruption vs. St. Kitts and Nevis in 2023 Gold CupJune 29, 2023
That went about as expected.
The United States beat up on Saint Kitts and Nevis in Gold Cup group play on Wednesday, winning 6-0 behind Jesús Ferreira's hat trick.
U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT
It only took 20 caps for <a href="https://twitter.com/Jesusfcd27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jesusfcd27</a> to get double-digit goals 😳 <br><br>The fastest in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> history.<br><br>🎥 » <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a> <a href="https://t.co/rpeZdD9O9S">pic.twitter.com/rpeZdD9O9S</a>
Djordje Mihailovic added a brace, while Bryan Reynolds contributed an absolute rocket for the USMNT:
This was the result the USMNT expected and should have achieved, even with the C team in action. The United States probably could have doubled its advantage with more clinical finishing.
But USMNT Twitter was generally happy with the goal barrage:
Larry Henry Jr @lhenry019
Really great to see from Djordje Mihailovic tonight, who finishes with two goals and two assists. Lively on the ball, smart passes, confident finish for the first goal as well. Hopefully stays in starting lineup going forward this tournament. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/hZLCeqwanL">pic.twitter.com/hZLCeqwanL</a>
Stephen Meyer @StephenMeyerRDC
Can't take much of anything other than enjoyment out of a match like this. But Reynolds, Neal, & Mihailovic have a lot of skills the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> needs better depth with. They jump off the screen.
Tim Chase @Tim_Chase7
Good result for the boys. Keep this momentum for the later stages 🇺🇸<br><br>Let's keep it in perspective as well, though. With all due respect this is a very low level opponent<br><br>Mihailovic, Reynolds, & Sands were standouts imo. They had a point to prove <a href="https://t.co/m6bOPAiCZz">https://t.co/m6bOPAiCZz</a>
Brian Sciaretta @BrianSciaretta
6-0 FT <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a><br>- is this enough to win the GD race vs Jamaica? Not sure. They could have done more<br>- Ferreira, Reynolds, Djordje did their part<br>- Zendejas & Sonora did not<br>- the effort was fine<br>- big shoutout to SK&N GK Julani Archibald. He made some great saves until the end
Saint Kitts and Nevis has a population of about 47,600. To put that in perspective, St. Louis' CityPark, where the game was played, by itself can house 22,423 spectators.
The small Caribbean country is also appearing in its first Gold Cup, while the United States has established itself in recent years at the preeminent Concacaf power.
So, no, this wasn't a fair fight. It was a tough night on multiple levels for Saint Kitts and Nevis, however:
The United States now sits atop Group A on four points, currently ahead of Jamaica on goal differential (6-3). To win the group, the Americans will likely have to beat Trinidad and Tobago by a substantial margin, with Jamaica finishing its group stage against Saint Kitts and Nevis.
The USMNT will take on Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Jamaica will face Saint Kitts and Nevis at that same date and time.