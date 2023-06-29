USMNT Impresses Twitter with Goal Eruption vs. St. Kitts and Nevis in 2023 Gold Cup

John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

That went about as expected.

The United States beat up on Saint Kitts and Nevis in Gold Cup group play on Wednesday, winning 6-0 behind Jesús Ferreira's hat trick.

Djordje Mihailovic added a brace, while Bryan Reynolds contributed an absolute rocket for the USMNT:

This was the result the USMNT expected and should have achieved, even with the C team in action. The United States probably could have doubled its advantage with more clinical finishing.

But USMNT Twitter was generally happy with the goal barrage:

Saint Kitts and Nevis has a population of about 47,600. To put that in perspective, St. Louis' CityPark, where the game was played, by itself can house 22,423 spectators.

The small Caribbean country is also appearing in its first Gold Cup, while the United States has established itself in recent years at the preeminent Concacaf power.

So, no, this wasn't a fair fight. It was a tough night on multiple levels for Saint Kitts and Nevis, however:

The United States now sits atop Group A on four points, currently ahead of Jamaica on goal differential (6-3). To win the group, the Americans will likely have to beat Trinidad and Tobago by a substantial margin, with Jamaica finishing its group stage against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The USMNT will take on Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Jamaica will face Saint Kitts and Nevis at that same date and time.