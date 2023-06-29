Lakers Rumors: Playing Fact or Fiction with Latest Buzz Ahead of NBA Free Agency

2 of 3

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Rumor: Fred VanVleet, a previously rumored target of the Lakers, could be offered a max salary on a two-year contract by the Houston Rockets, per NBA insider Marc Stein.



The Verdict: Fact.



Before digging too deep into this rumor, it's worth examining why this is relevant to the Lakers. After all, VanVleet has spent his entire career with the Toronto Raptors and might now have a huge offer coming his way from the Rockets.



Why does this matter to L.A.? Because, as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto previously reported, the Lakers have been among the four non-Raptors suitors "linked to VanVleet."



From L.A.'s side of things, the 29-year-old always felt like a long-shot target. Covering the cost of his next contract would've been tricky with James and Davis on the books, particularly if the Lakers were hoping to re-sign some of the support players who contributed to that late-season surge.

One could argue VanVleet's two-way talent may have been worth it anyway, but it never seemed likely the Lakers would sacrifice their flexibility for him.



Now, as for this rumored offer from Houston, we're absolutely buying the possibility. The Rockets have tons of money to spend and need playmaking, shooting and tone-setting defense. VanVleet could check all three boxes.

Because Houston's young roster might not be ready to launch even with a seasoned lead guard, though, it would make sense for the Rockets to keep this as a short-term deal in case they need to pull the plug at some point.

The only way to get VanVleet to potentially agree to a short deal, though, would be blowing up his annual pay rate, as Houston is apparently ready to do.

