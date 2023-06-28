X

NHL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTS

    Blackhawks' Connor Bedard to Wear No. 98 Jersey After Being Taken No. 1 in NHL Draft

    Erin WalshJune 28, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 28: Connor Bedard is selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the first overall pick during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    The Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday night, and we already know what number he will wear during his rookie season.

    Instead of the standard No. 23 jersey, Bedard was presented with a No. 98 jersey when Chicago selected him first overall. He will become the first player in franchise history to wear the number.

    Chicago Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks

    CONNOR BEDARD IS A CHICAGO BLACKHAWK <a href="https://t.co/7mZD3btVSM">pic.twitter.com/7mZD3btVSM</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    The moment Connor Bedard became a Blackhawk 👏 <a href="https://t.co/fYxlTSQXrW">pic.twitter.com/fYxlTSQXrW</a>

    Bedard had long been expected to go No. 1 overall in this year's draft following a standout career in the Western Hockey League, which began with him being granted exceptional status to play for the Regina Pats as a 15 year old in 2020-21.

    The 17-year-old is coming off an improbable 2022-23 campaign that saw him tally 71 goals and 72 assists for 143 points in 57 games, and now he'll be tasked with helping accelerate the Blackhawks rebuild.

    Blackhawks' Connor Bedard to Wear No. 98 Jersey After Being Taken No. 1 in NHL Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon