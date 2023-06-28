Bronny James Sends Message to Haters in IG Post: 'Can't Wait to Prove Y'all Wrong'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bronny James grew up in the shadow of a basketball legend, so he knows better than most that athletic greats are often motivated by slights whether they are real or imagined.

And he is already responding to some of those slights before he even steps on the floor in a game for the USC Trojans.

James said he "can't wait to prove y'all wrong" with a picture of the basket on USC's floor:

It's unclear how many people are truly doubting the soon-to-be college freshman. He is the son of the legendary LeBron James, is a 5-star prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings, and is already showing up in the first round of mock 2024 NBA drafts.

But some extra motivation never hurt anyone, and James will look to use it to lead the Trojans to their first national championship in program history.