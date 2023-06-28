Red Sox's Chris Sale to Undergo MRI amid Shoulder Injury; Currently on 60-Day IL

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox should have a better idea of the severity of Chris Sale's injured shoulder after he undergoes an MRI on Thursday, manager Alex Cora confirmed to reporters on Wednesday.

Cora said the MRI was "to see where we're at. Obviously, we'll know more [after that]."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.