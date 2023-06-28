X

MLB

    Red Sox's Chris Sale to Undergo MRI amid Shoulder Injury; Currently on 60-Day IL

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - JUNE 1: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox walks off the mound after striking out the side during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on June 1, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
    Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

    The Boston Red Sox should have a better idea of the severity of Chris Sale's injured shoulder after he undergoes an MRI on Thursday, manager Alex Cora confirmed to reporters on Wednesday.

    Cora said the MRI was "to see where we're at. Obviously, we'll know more [after that]."

