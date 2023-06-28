Report: Arsenal Agrees to $133M Declan Rice Transfer After Manchester City Rumors

Robin Jones/Getty Images

The Gunners got their man.

Arsenal has agreed to a deal with West Ham United for the transfer of Declan Rice after Manchester City pulled out of the race for the English midfielder, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Arsenal will pay £105 million, or nearly $133 million, for the transfer of Rice. The fee will be a Premier League record for a British player.

