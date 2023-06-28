X

    Cavs Rumors: Max Strus, Georges Niang, Kelly Oubre Jr. Among Potential FA Targets

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2023

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly targeting floor-stretching wings in free agency this summer, with Max Strus, Georges Niang and Kelly Oubre Jr. among their potential targets.

    Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports highlighted the trio of free agents who could be on the radar in Cleveland, which will have the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception ($12.2 million) to work with.

