Bucks Rumors: Jae Crowder 'Increasingly Expected' to Get New Contract with Milwaukee

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Milwaukee Bucks are "increasingly expected" to re-sign wing Jae Crowder, who joined the team via trade from the Phoenix Suns in February.

"Another interesting Milwaukee rumble: The Bucks are increasingly expected to re-sign Jae Crowder after surrendering five (yes, five) second-round picks to acquire him from Phoenix before the February trade deadline," longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reported.

Crowder landed in Milwaukee in a four-team deal that also included the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers and notably featured Kevin Durant heading to the Suns.

The Bucks ultimately dealt five second-round picks as well as three players (George Hill, Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora) for Crowder, who averaged 6.9 points on 47.9 percent shooting (43.6 percent from three-point range) and 3.8 rebounds. He played in 18 games (three starts) for Milwaukee and averaged 18.9 minutes per game.

Crowder is an 11-year veteran who has suited up for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Suns and Bucks.

Milwaukee has some question marks on the wing this offseason, with veterans Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews and Joe Ingles entering free agency alongside Crowder.

At the very least, Crowder gives the Bucks some depth off the bench as a three-and-D forward who can be a consistent presence in the rotation.