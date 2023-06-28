NBA Rumors: Spurs 'Inquired' About Jakob Poeltl as Center Next to Victor Wembanyama

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly searching for a veteran center to put alongside No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, and a reunion with ex-Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl is a possibility.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet reported the news.

"Multiple league sources have said the San Antonio Spurs have inquired about the possibility of a reunion with Poeltl as a veteran centre alongside No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, who they project as a stretch 4, at least on offence," Grange wrote.

Poeltl played four-plus seasons with the Spurs from 2018 to 2023 before San Antonio traded him in February to the Toronto Raptors, where the big man spent the first two years of his career. He now enters unrestricted free agency with his three-year, $26.25 million contract set to expire.

The 7'1" center averaged 12.5 points and 9.1 rebounds on 62.9 percent shooting for the Spurs and Raptors last year.

The Spurs have already been rumored to be in the market for a veteran center.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports wrote that San Antonio was interested in Naz Reid before he re-signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also speculated that the Spurs could be in the mix for New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas, who is reportedly on the trading block.

"San Antonio was known to be waiting with a short-term contract for Reid and the hope of pairing him with Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt, sources said. Now the Spurs will have to turn to other targets, perhaps someone like Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas, as New Orleans and San Antonio recently did business on offloading Devonte' Graham's contract, and the Pelicans, sources said, have since made Valančiūnas available in search of more mobile, rim-protecting big men."

Now Poeltl has been connected to the Spurs, who are rebuilding their team around a potential franchise-altering superstar in Wembanyama. San Antonio has plenty of cap space to burn, so money shouldn't be an issue for any veteran it brings in.

Ultimately, signing a veteran center seems high on the Spurs' to-do list as free agency rapidly approaches on Friday.