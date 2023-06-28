Fred VanVleet Rumors: 'Everyone Outside' Raptors Thinks PG Will Leave in Free Agency

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Teams across the NBA reportedly believe point guard Fred VanVleet will leave the Toronto Raptors in free agency this offseason.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, "everyone outside of the [Raptors]" expect VanVleet to sign elsewhere.

However, Grange added that the Raptors remain "confident" they can re-sign VanVleet, and they also believe he wants to remain in Toronto.

If the Raptors are unable to re-sign VanVleet, it reportedly may be because the Houston Rockets are willing to make him an offer that Toronto simply can't match.

Per Grange, a league source said the Rockets could make VanVleet a two-year, $80 million offer, which would essentially price the Raptors out of the market.

A source told Grange the Raptors "might have a glass ceiling on the upper end of what they're willing to pay" in order to keep FVV.

The Rockets are projected to have around $60 million in salary cap space to use in free agency, and if they truly covet VanVleet to the level that has been rumored, there is not another team capable of competing with them from a monetary perspective.

VanVleet, 29, has carved out a spectacular career for himself despite going undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016.

After helping guide the Raptors to their first and only championship in 2019, he took on a bigger role as a nightly starter and has put up All-Star-caliber numbers.

In 2021-22, VanVleet was named an All-Star for the first time when he averaged a career-high 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 three-pointers made per game, to go along with 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals.

VanVleet was nearly as good last season, averaging a career-high 7.2 assists per game, as well as 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers made and 1.8 steals.

Even so, the Raptors went 41-41 and missed the playoffs, and they subsequently fired championship-winning head coach Nick Nurse.

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. could all be set to enter the final year of their contracts in 2023-24, and it stands to reason that whether they consider trading any or all of them could come down to whether the Raptors are able to re-sign VanVleet.

If they can't, then a rebuild with 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes makes a lot of sense, as they should be able to get a ton of draft capital for Siakam, Anunoby and Trent.

Provided VanVleet does leave, Houston makes plenty of sense, not only because of the money, but also due to the fact that he could be the type of veteran presence they need to bring along the likes of young players like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, Amen Thompson and Kevin Porter Jr.