Francisco Lindor: Buck Showalter Hasn't 'Lost the Team' Amid Mets' Struggles

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor strongly denied the notion that manager Buck Showalter has lost the team amid its disappointing 36-43 start.

"He has not lost the team," Lindor said, per SNY's Andy Martino. "He is still in the front. He is still holding on to the clubhouse. I told him last year, if he posts up, I'll post up. And he had posted up every day."

Lindor also said that Showalter "is one of the best managers in the league," among other comments defending his manager. The shortstop later added that Showalter has "done everything he can in his power to push us to be better and hold us accountable."

The Mets have gone 6-16 since a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies from May 30-June 1. They have lost or tied all seven of their completed series since that three-game set.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.