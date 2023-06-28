NBA Rumors: Harrison Barnes, Kings Restart Contract Talks Ahead of 2023 Free Agency

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings and veteran wing Harrison Barnes are reportedly discussing a potential reunion ahead of free agency.

According to James Ham of ESPN 1320 in Sacramento, the Kings and Barnes have "restarted talks," although it is unclear if they will be able to come to terms on a contract extension.

Barnes, who spent parts of the past five seasons in Sacramento, can begin negotiating with other teams Friday if he and the Kings are unable to reach a new deal by then.

The 31-year-old Barnes was a key role player last season and had a significant hand in the Kings reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

While guard De'Aaron Fox and forward Domantas Sabonis received much of the credit, Barnes chipped in with 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 three-pointers made per game, while also shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Barnes played in all 82 games for the second time in his 11-year career, solidifying his importance and reliability to the team.

Barnes, who starred collegiately at the University of North Carolina before going seventh overall in the 2012 NBA draft, spent his first four NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors, winning a championship in 2015.

He later spent parts of three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and was dealt to Sacramento during the 2018-19 season.

Barnes owns career averages of 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 three-pointers made per game, and he has performed slightly above those levels in Sacramento, averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers made per contest.

The Kings are already in line to return much of their core next season, including Fox and Sabonis. Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell and 2022-23 All-Rookie Team member Keegan Murray are all under contract for next season as well.

Re-signing Barnes would allow the Kings to maintain his veteran presence and three-point shooting on the wing, but they may also have other options if Barnes prefers to test the market.

On Tuesday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the idea of free-agent forward Kyle Kuzma signing with the Kings was gaining momentum.

The Kings likely only have room for one of Barnes or Kuzma, and while it can be argued that Kuzma would be an upgrade since he is younger and averaged over 20 points per game last season, Barnes is already familiar with the system and the culture in Sacramento.

Running it back with a team that went 48-34 and won the Pacific Division last season could be an attractive option, and keeping Barnes in the fold would give the Kings a chance to be contenders in the Western Conference again next season.