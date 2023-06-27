Heat Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard Offer Would Feature Tyler Herro, Draft Picks, More

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

The Miami Heat's reported trade offer for Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard would include shooting guard Tyler Herro and more.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the Lowe Post podcast (25:30 mark) that the package would consist of Herro, a pair of Miami draft picks and some "salary filler."

He also mentioned ex-UCLA guard Jamie Jaquez Jr. (the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft) or second-year pro Nikola Jović as possibilities to be included in the deal.

Lillard's future in Portland, where the seven-time All-NBA player has spent the first 11 years of his career, appears to be in question. He's been the subject of much rumor and speculation (specifically in connection with the Heat) regarding a potential exodus despite having two years left on his contract.

On Monday, the Athletic's Sam Amick reported that Lillard "has serious interest in joining" the Miami Heat.

Lillard also had a meeting with team brass to discuss the team's direction, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson noted that the Heat are still very interested in Lillard despite the point guard reportedly giving the Blazers "more time to improve their roster."

"Damian Lillard's decision to give the Portland Trail Blazers more time to improve their roster hasn't dissuaded the Heat. According to multiple sources, the Heat has decided to wait patiently for Lillard to make a decision because they view him as a player worth waiting for. Meanwhile, the Heat would like to re-sign impending Gabe Vincent regardless of whether Miami lands Lillard or not, according to a league source."

At this moment, however, it appears the Blazers are still in the driver's seat to have Lillard on their team in 2023-24.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this on NBA Today:

"I don't get a sense there are a bunch of teams around the NBA who are putting off their free agency plans, their potential trade deals, expecting that Damian Lillard is going to be on the market. Certainly an organization like Miami, where you see the natural fit there, certainly they are probably watching it—I believe they are watching it—closer. I generally believe business is going on as usual around the NBA. Teams expect Damian Lillard to be in Portland."

Lillard, who turns 33 in July, just averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game for the Blazers. His accolades include a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team and seven All-Star Game honors.