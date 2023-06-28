How Many NFL Teams Would Be Instant Super Bowl Contenders by Adding Patrick Mahomes?

2 of 5

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Or "imagine this roster with a better quarterback"...

San Francisco 49ers: Some may take offense that we're only calling the current 49ers a fringe contender, but Brock Purdy and Trey Lance both still have a lot to prove and it's hard to win in this era without a rock-solid quarterback. Put Mahomes on this team and they're an overwhelming Super Bowl favorite.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott had a poor year on paper in 2022 and hasn't been healthy enough to make a significant difference in two of his last three campaigns. Mahomes with that supporting cast would be ridiculous.

Cleveland Browns: I think the Browns are pretty close as is (and probably aren't getting enough credit for their current talent), but it's obviously been a few years since we've seen Deshaun Watson at his best.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Both and Jags and Trevor Lawrence are on a promising trajectory with a high ceiling following a breakout year, so the quarterback chasm isn't too massive but Jacksonville isn't far from the contender's circle either.

New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers declined rapidly last year and is unlikely to revive his career despite a little more talent around him in New York. Mahomes wouldn't make this team a Super Bowl favorite, but the boost would be significant enough to move them nose-to-nose with the Bills and Dolphins in the AFC East.

Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith may have had a surprisingly strong 2022 season, but that's far from guaranteed in 2023 and the thought of Mahomes throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett is pretty tantalizing. That trio alone could be Super Bowl-worthy, and I don't think Seattle is quite there right now.

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff's standout year was a big reason why the Lions were a strong team in 2022, but he wasn't elite in any category. The gap between him and Mahomes remains huge.

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert is a bright young star, but he still doesn't hold a candle right now to Mahomes. The Chargers ranked just 18th in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders last season, but the offense still has enough talent for Mahomes to move them into the bottom tier of the primary contenders.

New Orleans Saints: There's still so much talent on defense here, and there are major questions about what Derek Carr can do at this stage. It's exciting to imagine what Mahomes could get out of Michael Thomas and Chris Olave.

Minnesota Vikings: Ditto for Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota, where Kirk Cousins has always had his limitations as a somewhat inconsistent and limited passer.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams aren't a good team these days, but we're still talking Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, championship experience. At the very least, jumping from Matthew Stafford to Mahomes would move them from the bottom of the fringe barrel to the top.