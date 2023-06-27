Mike Trout, Mookie Betts Lead 2023 MLB All-Star Game Phase 2 Voting Update

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Major League Baseball provided an update on the All-Star voting Tuesday, and some big names are well-positioned to start in the Midsummer Classic.

Of note, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/infielder Mookie Betts should be making plans for Seattle, which will host the matchup on Tuesday, July 11.

They currently lead the outfielders in "Phase 2" of the voting, which will determine the remaining starters for the American and National Leagues.

In Phase 1, Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were the leading vote-getters. They received automatic starting spots after those results.

The top two AL and NL vote-getters at every infield position then advanced to Phase 2, where fans could vote among them to determine the starter. The same went for designated hitter in the National League, with Ohtani already sewing up the AL DH spot.

A total of six outfielders advanced to Phase 2 in the AL, with the top three earning a starting spot.

Trout leads the AL outfielders at 22 percent. He's got 17 home runs, 41 RBI and an .844 OPS thus far for the 43-37 Angels.

With Acuña already locking down one starting NL outfield spot, only four outfielders from the senior circuit advanced to Phase 2.

The top two finishers there will be starters, and Betts is No. 1 there right now with 35 percent of the vote. He's got 19 homers, 47 RBI and an .866 OPS for the 43-34 Dodgers.

Phase 2 will end on Thursday at noon ET. The winners will be announced at 7 p.m. ET.