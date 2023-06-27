NBA Trade Rumors: Jonas Valančiūnas Available; Pelicans Seeking 'More Mobile' Bigs

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans appear to be looking for a new big man this summer.

New Orleans has made Jonas Valančiūnas available this offseason as they pursue "more mobile, rim-protecting big men," according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Valančiūnas is entering the final year of his contract in 2023-24 worth $15.4 million.

The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons of his career in New Orleans, but his numbers dipped during the 2022-23 campaign.

During his first season with the Pels in 2021-22, Valančiūnas averaged 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 74 games while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Valančiūnas' numbers dipped across the board in 2022-23. He averaged 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 79 games while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from deep.

After another disappointing season in New Orleans in part due to injuries to former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, the Pelicans need to make some upgrades in an effort to become a true playoff contender in 2023-24.

According to Fischer, the Pelicans have inquired with the Cleveland Cavaliers about a trade for Jarrett Allen, who would be a replacement for Valančiūnas. However, it's unclear if the Cavs would be open to entertaining a deal for the big man.

Allen has spent the last two and a half seasons of his career in Cleveland and has been a solid fit alongside Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 64.4 percent from the floor.

However, Allen's fit alongside Williamson is questionable at best. Both players aren't big shooters and Allen would take up a lot of space in the paint, which would force Williamson to other areas of the court.

Aside from Allen, it's unclear which other centers the Pelicans might be targeting this summer.