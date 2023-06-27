MLS All-Star Game 2023: Full Roster Announced for July 19 Meeting with Arsenal

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced the 26-man squad that will be led by D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney against Arsenal on July 19 for the MLS All-Star Game.

FC Cincinnati, which leads the league with 43 points, has the most All-Star representatives at three.

2023 MLS All-Star Team

Goalkeepers

Roman Bürki (St. Louis City FC)

Tyler Miller (D.C. United)

Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution)

Defenders

Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati)

Jon Gallagher (Austin FC)

Ryan Hollingshead (Los Angeles Football Club)

Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati)

Tim Parker (St. Louis City FC)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal)

Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC)

José Martínez (Philadelphia Union)

Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew)

Forwards

Christian Benteke (D.C. United)

Dénis Bouanga (Los Angeles Football Club)

Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes)

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United)

Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

One of the biggest storylines surrounding this year's All-Star Game is the involvement of Lionel Messi.

The Athletic's Paul Tenorio, Pablo Maurer, Tom Bogert reported June 14 that conversations were already underway about finding a role for the legendary forward during the annual showcase. Host club D.C. United, MLS and broadcast partner Apple were all optimistic Messi would be involved:

"One source at D.C. United, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter, said the idea of having Messi take part in the league's skills competition, typically held the day before the All-Star match itself, has been considered. Another source suggested he might play in the game itself, going on to say that they'd assume Messi would be a coach or commissioner's pick."

Messi has yet to make his planned move to Inter Miami official, though.

That likely explains why Chicago Fire forward Kei Kamara and CF Montréal midfielder were the two players selected specifically by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. Kamara has five goals this season and needs one more to tie Landon Donovan for second place on MLS' all-time scoring chart.

The 2023 All-Star Game could perhaps be one of the last major events for Atlanta United star Thiago Almada. The dynamic midfielder is tied for the league lead with nine assists and put himself on the radar of European clubs in the summer transfer window.

Bogert reported on June 13 that Serie A champion Napoli had already shown some interest and that broad momentum toward a move abroad is "expected to pick up this month as most European clubs officially wrap up their seasons."

MLS' All-Star festivities aren't limited to the game itself. The league will stage a Skills Challenge the night before the event, and the brightest young talent will compete in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.