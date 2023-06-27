NFL Rumors: Carl Cheffers and All 17 Officiating Crews Revealed for 2023 Season

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL has reportedly finalized the 17 officiating crews for the 2023 regular season, per Ben Austro of Football Zebras.

In the wake of Jerome Boger's retirement at the end of last season, Carl Cheffers becomes the longest-tenured referee. The upcoming season will mark his 16th year in the role and 24th overall.

Here are the 17 officiating crews expected to handle game duties for the upcoming season.

Carl Cheffers (referee), Brandon Cruse (umpire), Mike Carr (down judge), Tom Eaton (line judge), Nate Jones (field judge), Eugene Hall (side judge), Martin Hankins (back judge), Kevin Brown (replay official), Karlton Derrick (replay assistant)

Brad Allen (referee), Duane Heydt (umpire), Sarah Thomas (down judge), Walter Flowers (line judge), Rick Patterson (field judge), Boris Cheek (side judge), Greg Yette (back judge), Kirt Shay (replay official)

Tra Blake (referee), Tony Michalek (umpire), Patrick Turner (down judge), Daniel Gallagher (line judge), Tom Hill (field judge), Don Willard (side judge), Todd Prukop (back judge), Andrew Lambert (replay official), Larry Hanson (replay assistant)

Clete Blakeman (referee), Scott Campbell (umpire), Dana McKenzie (down judge), Julian Mapp (line judge), Terry Brown (field judge), Lo van Pham (side judge), Jonah Monroe (back judge), Chad Adams (replay official), Ken Hall (replay assistant)

Land Clark (referee), Paul King (umpire), Tom Stephan (down judge), Brian Bolinger (line judge), Jabir Walker (field judge), Dominique Pender (side judge), Brad Freeman (back judge), Bob Hubbell (replay official), Rick Loumiet (replay assistant)

Alan Eck (referee), Tab Slaughter (umpire), Derick Bowers (down judge), Robin DeLorenzo (line judge), John Jenkins (field judge), Dale Shaw (side judge), Greg Meyer (back judge), Denise Crudup (replay official), Gerald Frye (replay assistant)

Adrian Hill (referee), Roy Ellison (umpire), David Oliver (down judge), Brett Bergman (line judge), Mearl Robinson (field judge), Jim Quirk (side judge), Greg Steed (back judge), Roddy Ames (replay official), Joe Wollan (replay assistant)

Shawn Hochuli (referee), Terry Killens (umpire), Patrick Holt (down judge), Tim Podraza (line judge), Jason Ledet (field judge), Chad Hill (side judge), Rich Martinez (back judge), Tyler Cerimeli (replay official), Mark Bitar (replay assistant)

John Hussey (referee), Carl Paganelli (umpire), Frank LeBlanc (down judge), Carl Johnson (line judge), Anthony Flemming (field judge), Allen Baynes (side judge), Matt Edwards (back judge), Jamie Nicholson (replay official), Larry Hill Jr. (replay assistant)

Alex Kemp (referee), Mike Morton (umpire), Danny Short (down judge), Rusty Baynes (line judge), Sean Petty (field judge), James Coleman (side judge), Scott Helverson (back judge), Mike Chase (replay official), Jamie Alferi Tuss (replay assistant)

Clay Martin (referee), James Carter (umpire), Jerod Phillips (down judge), Greg Bradley (line judge), Alonzo Ramsey (field judge), Dave Hawkshaw (side judge), Greg Wilson (back judge), Brian Matoren (replay official)

Scott Novak (referee), Mark Pellis (umpire), Brian Sakowski (down judge), Mark Stewart (line judge), Tra Boger (field judge), David Meslow (side judge), Terrence Miles (back judge), Matt Sumstine (replay official), Tim England (replay assistant)

Brad Rogers (referee), Ramon George (umpire), Kent Payne (down judge), Kevin Codey (line judge), Aaron Santi (field judge), Anthony Jeffries (side judge), Tyree Walton (back judge), Durwood Manley (replay official)

Shawn Smith (referee), Bryan Neale (umpire), Jay Bilbo (down judge), Jeff Seeman (line judge), Dyrol Prioleau (field judge), Clay Reynard (side judge), Dino Paganelli (back judge), Mike Wimmer (replay official), Sebrina Brunson (replay assistant)

Ron Torbet (referee), Barry Anderson (umpire), Max Causey (down judge), Maia Chaka (line judge), Ryan Dickson (field judge), Keith Washington (side judge), Tony Josselyn (back judge), Artenzia Young-Seigler (replay official), Desiree Abrams (replay assistant)

Bill Vinovich (referee), Alex Moore (umpire), Dale Keller (down judge), Mark Perlman (line judge), Joe Blubaugh (field judge), Jimmy Buchanan (side judge), Jimmy Russell (back judge), Mark Butterworth (replay official), Julie Johnson (replay assistant)

Craig Wrolstad (referee), Steve Woods (umpire), Jim Mello (down judge), Tripp Sutter (line judge), Jeff Shears (field judge), Frank Steratore (side judge), Grantis Bell (back judge), Kevin Stine (replay official), Gavin Anderson (replay assistant)

Per NFLPenalties.com, Cheffers' crew led the NFL in total flags (254) and penalties accepted (223) last season.

Austro noted there will be 12 new officials this season taking over for people who retired, quit or weren't retained after the 2022 campaign.

Alan Eck, who has been an official since 2016, is taking over for Boger as a referee. The 54-year-old worked two playoff games last season, including the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL announced the retirement of four officials on March 2, including Boger, Jerry Bergman, Walt Coleman IV and Steven Patrick. The announcement came after six different officials retired in February.