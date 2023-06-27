NHL Draft 2023: Most Notable Prospects amid Mock Draft Predictions

0 of 3

Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

The 2023 NHL draft will start without any drama on Wednesday.

Connor Bedard has been the No. 1 prospect in the draft class for quite some time, and he will hear his name called first in Nashville.

The Chicago Blackhawks have the easiest decision of the night with Bedard, and the Anaheim Ducks may have the second simplest call.

Adam Fantilli is the No. 2 overall pick in most mock drafts, and if that pick happens, the real drama of the draft starts with the Columbus Blue Jackets at No. 3.

Columbus could go in a handful of directions, but the one sure thing is it will pick a forward.

The Blue Jackets already traded for Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson this offseason to reinforce their defensive unit, so the focus should be on improving the forward line through the draft.