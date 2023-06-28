AEW Fight Forever Review: Gameplay Videos, Impressions for Top Modes and Features

THQ Nordiq

Like the source material driving its sheer existence, AEW Fight Forever isn't afraid to step into a space dominated by others and be itself.

The debut entry of AEW's wrestling video game from former WWE 2K developer Yuke's deviates from the simulation-based norm of modern wrestling video games and embraces an arcade-filled, throwback style.

Which is to say the parallels between real-life pro wrestling programming and the video game landscape aren't difficult to see. Fight Forever looks and feels different in a way that should appeal to most wrestling video games fans—with the nostalgia-button punching style liable to lure in those unfamiliar, too.

Fight Forever, though, especially as a first impression, still needs to stick the finisher, or so to speak, given how difficult debut entries in sports video games can be.

Gameplay

Fight Forever, based in Unreal Engine 4, is Yuke's first pro wrestling game since WWE 2K19 in 2018 and players who put time into those games will feel at least somewhat at home here.

It's a more simplistic take on those games that harkens back to the Nintendo 64 glory days, channeling the likes of WWF No Mercy and Virtual Pro Wrestling. Button promts such as attacks, grapples, finishers, interacting with the environment and even taunting are very simple.

The result is a fantastic, broad-appealing pick-up-and-play effort. Moves feel impactful and the game has a ton of weapons to use, ranging from the standard array of pro wrestling things like tables and chairs to the straight-up wacky, like Molotovs and skateboards that players can ride around the arena.

Thanks to the true-to-life variety of Superstars, different match types and online or local multiplayer, it certainly feels like the gameplay itself won't wear out its welcome quickly.

That said, the game isn't likely to balloon some massive competitive scene either, as it doesn't feel like there is a lot of room for a massive skill gap. Tops there might be how easy it is to throw out timing-based reversals that stutter an opponent's attack.

Though it's perfectly reasonable for this style of pro wrestling effort, A.I. isn't the best and will often bot-walk around the ring and fail to capitalize on momentum. Clipping and targeting issues at times can spoil a good run or create frustration, too.

The arcade-style approach really shines through during moments that might be very convoluted in other games. Simple button commands for complex, multi-part tag maneuvers between players or player and A.I. allow for simple execution, which is a nice touch.

If nothing else, there is some nice projectable longevity to the systems here. WWE games have struggled in the past with complexity, to the point of annual iterations completely revamping control formats with things like trigger buttons modifying button inputs and stick half-turns, etc.

That and the overall feel of gameplay is something Fight Forever gets right upon its debut, which is arguably the most important aspect.

Graphics and Presentation

Fight Forever achieves a certain charm in the presentation department that captures the feel of AEW well, with some added bonuses.

Sure, crowds could look better and it's super obvious everything beyond the first few rows is blacked out for a reason. But the benefit of not striving for a perfect one-to-one simulation in the first place is that the blocky onlookers don't really detract from the experience—they sort of add to it.

Real-world AEW locales and match types are well represented here, as are the Superstars themselves. Some are a little more generic than others, but it's often a product of faithfully recreating the on-screen product. Faces aren't the most amazing one-to-ones ever by any means and this isn't some super-realistic, hair-flowing masterpiece, but there's enough distinct about each model to make the identity unmistakable.

Another benefit of shunning simulation is that it's difficult to complain too much when size disparities between combatants don't really come into play. It took a long time for WWE games to say, stop letting Big Show whip around the ring like Rey Mysterio. Instead, there's a funny charm to the chaos, which also applies to the implementation of intergender matches.

Those behind the game haven't been shy about avoiding motion capture technology for the 50-plus wrestler roster and it shows—which isn't a knock. It feels like, in some way, there's a benefit to the game not being tied down by endless pre-canned animations.

Fight Forever takes the time to innovate in smart ways competitors will want to take notice of, too. One really fun example is the player's ability to control when the pyro explodes during an entrance.

The game also smoothly implements cutscenes, with real video packages helping narrate the AEW foundation and journey in the career mode and in-game cutscenes to reflect the happenings.

As a whole, the game oozes the personality that sets AEW apart in some ways. Take, for instance, MJF dropping to his knees and begging for mercy instead of dodging, a literal change in function when pressing the input will simply make the rest of the roster do a quick dodge. There are many examples of similar personality and thought put into individual characters and it really helps Fight Forever avoid the accusation of every wrestler feeling the same.

There's even, odd as it might sound, a refreshing bit of blood and violence going on here. Players can turn the blood off in the options, but it's nice to see a ring's mat turn crimson during a vicious encounter where wrestlers have tacks stuck to them or barbed wire lines the ring.

Road to Elite and More

It seems no sports game can get away with omitting a campaign mode of sorts these days and Fight Forever is no exception.

Road to Elite is a shorter-but-sweet experience where players take in a Superstar and tackle branching storylines where wins and losses matter.

Players get control over a created character's diet and choices, complete with an old-school feeling store where they can unlock new attire and items. Managing a wrestler's energy is a key component. Tougher workouts could yield more skill points, but up the risk of injury, creating a fun gamble.

It's not the most in-depth mode to hit the sporting game scene by any means, but it falls under the expected column in a good way. There is plenty of reason to keep coming back to the mode with new current or created Superstars just to see how things might play out.

If there's a big caveat, it's that sticklers for proper characterization may want to avoid using current Superstars in the mode. It was a bit jarring, for example, to see Jon Moxley fist-pumping and happily talking about giving it his all after a phone call with Tony Khan. Even then, though, there's a funny bit of charm, too.

Beyond that, Fight Forever doesn't offer a ton of different game modes or match types. Some of the latter include singles, tag team and ladder matches, plus the Casino Battle Royale and hilarious Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Similar story for the game's online suite, where daily updating challenges that award AEW Cash can help players unlock more cosmetics and the like. That, or simply settling down into online matches for fun.

While it's understandably not as big as its foremost competitor, Fight Forever boasts what feels like a massive roster—and thankfully includes Cody Rhodes, despite his real-life jump back to WWE. It feels integral to especially the first game in a potentially ongoing AEW series to keep him intimately involved in the promotional material and game itself given his importance as a founder.

Even if the list of modes isn't gigantic, the presence of minigames is both random and oh-so-fitting in their wackiness. Players can take part in quizzes, rhythm games, spot-the-difference games, fights where every wrestler has boxing gloves on their hands and so much more. Often, this puts AEW stars into hilarious positions that would never happen otherwise, like trying to match dancing moves.

The creation suite hits similar themes, too. Players can create wrestlers, entrances, and arenas, though it's very basic at launch. Pro wrestling itself often serves up the lesson that basic can still be very good though and it applies here—tweaking attire, entrances and more adds a deep bit of replayability, especially with more additions undoubtedly on the way.

Outside of some clipping and graphical hitches, it checks many of the necessary modern boxes such as cross-platform play. There are a healthy amount of tweakable options, but we'd be remiss not to point out that giving players more control over match types and match-ending stipulations would go a long way toward helping the game have more variety.

It will be interesting to see how Fight Forever receives post-launch support, be it general updates, new features and even modern staples of online play such as battle passes. This is especially the case after FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), current tag champions and in AEW since early 2020, were tucked behind non-standard editions/season passes. Notable missing wrestlers such as Saraya and Toni Storm could be next.

Conclusion

AEW's video game debut with Fight Forever has the right idea—pro wrestling sort of files next to racing into that category of sport that doesn't necessarily have to be a strict simulation video game experience.

Granted, there's a fine line between excusing issues as just a part of the old-school approach, but Fight Forever balances it very well. The game has its shortcomings in number of options and overall depth to a degree, but it sure feels like an ideal marriage for promotion and developer.

A fitting video game representation of the AEW product, Fight Forever is downright fun and will deserve the amount of praise and long legs it will enjoy, never mind the anticipation for another installment in time.

Even better, it's a return to form for arcade wrestling games, which could deservingly bring more eyeballs to AEW itself, too.